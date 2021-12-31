Switzerland gave a record 100 million to World Food Programme in 2021

Over the course of 2021, Switzerland gave CHF 100 million to the World Food Programme, reported RTS, the highest annual sum the country has ever given to the programme.

A key driver of the size of the payment was a growing need for international food relief. Food shortages and malnutrition affected an estimated 800 million people in more than 90 countries in 2021.

Much of the money donated by Switzerland during 2021 went to Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Congo, Yemen, Somalia and Madagascar.

According to Manuel Bessler, who represents the Federal Council regarding humanitarian aid, the money saved lives by providing urgent food assistance, mainly in Yemen and Afghanistan.

Given the current global situation, it is likely that Swiss aid to cut hunger and malnutrition will remain similarly high in 2022.

