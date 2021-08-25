Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Almost all Swiss now out of Afghanistan

Almost all Swiss now out of Afghanistan

By Leave a Comment

By 24 August 2021, all those working for the Swiss government and their close family members had either successfully left Afghanistan or made it to a secure part of the airport in Kabul, according to RTS. 15 Swiss citizens now remain in the country in addition to those at the airport.

© Tim Gurney | Dreamstime.com

A total of 292 people with links to Switzerland have been evacuated, Ignazio Cassis, Switzerland’s foreign minister told the press on Tuesday. A further 66 were at Kabul airport. A chartered Swiss fight from the Uzbek capital Tashkent arrived in Switzerland early on Tuesday with 219 people on board including 78 Germans, Swedes and Afghans.

15 Swiss remain in the country outside the airport, however these people either do not want to or cannot get to the airport and Switzerland has no plans to send another aircraft to Kabul, said the minister. Switzerland’s embassy in Islamabad is in regular contact with the remaining 15 people and is working with them to help them leave.

Refugees among those arriving in Switzerland will not be required to apply for asylum and will be able to convert their B permits into residence permits after 5 years.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp