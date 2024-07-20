Storms close many Swiss hiking trails

Around 600 hiking trails covering 1,300 km of path have been closed across Switzerland after storm damage, reported the organisation Suisse Rando.

Hiking Switzerland © Janoka82 | Dreamstime.com

Due to the weather conditions, there are currently many Swiss hiking trails that have been damaged and have been closed or diverted, said the organisation.

The most affected regions include Goms, Binntal, Saas Valley, Zermatt, Val d’Anniviers, Misox, Maggia Valley, Val Bavona, Val Lavizzara and Valle di Peccia, in the Leventina and in the Bedretto Valley.

Areas affected by closures have been generally been cordoned off by cantonal hiking trail organisations. Closures can be viewed at the online map service map.geo.admin.ch. And while efforts have been made to keep online maps up to date, signs on the trails may differ. In such cases, signage on trails should be respected if it differs from what it posted on the website, said Suisse Rando.

The red dots on the map below show trail closures.

In addition, since the situation is constantly changing, hikers should always check with local authorities, such as cantonal hiking trail associations, municipalities, tourist offices, and mountain railways before setting out. They should also plan alternative routes or shortcuts in case there is unrecorded trail damage.

Certain trails should generally be avoided, in particular paths next to rivers or watercourses and zones susceptible to land slides, such as ground that is heavily saturated with water.

If in doubt, always turn back, advises Suisse Rando.

