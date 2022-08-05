July 2022 Switzerland’s sunniest month on record

July 2022 broke a Swiss record. Never before has such a sunny month been recorded in Switzerland. Geneva was Switzerland’s sunniest city. There the sun shone for 373 hours, a Swiss record. The previous Swiss record dates back to July 1911, when the sun shone in Bern for 370 hours, reported the weather service Meteo Swiss.

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Across the whole country sunshine hours were above average. Several parts of the plateau north of the Alps along with many parts of the canton of Valais recorded more than 300 hours of sunshine.

However, July 2022 was not Switzerland’s hottest recorded since 1864. With temperature 2.4 degrees above the norm recorded between 1991 to 2020, July 2022 was the fourth hottest north or the Alps and the second hottest south of the Alps. July 2015 was the hottest south of the Alps.

