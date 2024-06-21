Swiss spend a record number of hours in traffic in 2023

In 2023, total hours spent in traffic in Switzerland rose 22% compared to 2022, reaching an all time high, according to data from the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO).

Across the year, nearly 49,000 hours of traffic congestion were recorded on Switzerland’s motorways, expressways and third-class national roads, 22.4% more than the year before. These roads make up less than 3% of Switzerland’s road network but carry 45% of road traffic. Trucks, vans and other delivery vehicles did around 68% of their mileage on these roads.

Nearly 90% of the nearly 49,000 lost hours were due to traffic congestion. Another 5% were due to construction work. 84% of the 29.6 billion kilometres travelled on these roads were driven by people in cars. The total distance travelled in 2023 was only 1.5% higher than in 2022.

According to FEDRO, the relatively sharp rise the number of hours spent in traffic (+22.4%) compared to the rise in the total number of vehicle kilometres (+1.5%) underlines the limits of the national road network. The closer we run to the limit, the more sharply delays increase – the relationship is geometric rather than linear.

To streamline traffic flow and reduce wait times FEDRO has been using speed harmonisation measures and temporary access to hard shoulders. But these methods are reaching their limits in some places. To eliminate the most serious bottlenecks, selective road expansion is necessary, said FEDRO.

Switzerland’s longest road, the A1, is particularly stretched. The route, which runs between Geneva and St. Margrethen carried 32.7% of the traffic (measured in kilometres) on the national network in 2023.

Some are calling for more road building. Many Swiss motorways were built in the the 1960s when the population was around 5 million. Today the population is around 9 million. In addition, people sitting in traffic represent an economic opportunity cost of an estimated CHF 1 billion. Blocked motorways also result in more traffic on alternative routes as drivers take routes through residential streets and small towns to avoid congestion. This increase air and noise pollution in residential zones. The same groups calling for motorway expansion would also like to see further investment in alternatives such as rail. They see a need for more infrastructure across the board to keep up with the needs of a growing population.

A survey by Sotomo, recently published by RTS, found that 60% thought expanding congested roads was a good idea.

Others are against further road construction, arguing that it makes more sense to invest in rail and other forms of public transport. Their main argument centres on the idea that more roads will lead to more road use. They would prefer a world with fewer cars and less town planning based on road transport networks.

In the meantime, people trying to get around Switzerland will have to continue to brave congested trains and motorways.

