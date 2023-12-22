2023 Switzerland’s second warmest year since measurements began

The weather in Switzerland in 2023 was volatile. 2023 began mildly with highs of around 20 °C and a pronounced lack of snow in the mountains. Spring brought record rain, and summer began with the lowest rainfall since measurements began. Heat waves followed by heavy rainfall fell on southern and eastern Switzerland in July and August. September and October brought record heat followed by heavy rainfall in southern and western Switzerland. North of the Alps it was very wet in November and the first two weeks of December, reported Meteo Swiss.

By the end of the year, the national average annual temperature is likely to be around 7.2 °C, a figure 1.4°C above the 1991-2020 norm. The annual record of 7.4 °C was reached in 2022. These figures mean Switzerland’s average temperatures are now 2 °C above those during the pre-industrial period from 1871 to 1900.

