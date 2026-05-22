Swiss Rail to expand offer to Italy and France

Swiss Rail is betting that Swiss travellers want more access to neighbouring Europe. Its proposed 2027 timetable, due to take effect on December 13th, places greater emphasis on international routes, with improved services to Paris and northern Italy, reported RTS.

Lyria Train © David Taljat | Dreamstime.com

The most notable improvement concerns the route between Lausanne and Paris. From April 5th 2027 three daily TGV services in each direction will once again run via Geneva. The reduction in direct links during recent years had irritated both business travellers and tourists, particularly as rail travel between Switzerland and France has enjoyed steadily rising demand.

A new service between Geneva and Lyon is also planned. Running once daily on weekdays and twice daily at weekends, it will shave around ten minutes off journey times and improve onward connections to southern France. The changes reflect a broader European push to make rail a more attractive alternative to short-haul flights.

Leisure travel is another target. Following what the railway describes as the success of the Verbier Express, a new year-round weekend train will connect Geneva Airport directly with Le Châble every two hours, making it easier for skiers and hikers to reach the Alps without changing trains.

Travellers departing from Zurich stand to gain too. Direct services between Zurich and Venice will double from one to two daily trains in each direction. The Zurich–La Spezia service via Genoa, previously seasonal, will operate every day. Connections to Stuttgart are also expected to become more reliable after timetable adjustments designed to improve punctuality.

Night travel continues its quiet revival. New-generation Nightjet trains will be introduced on the Zurich–Amsterdam route, adding to upgraded overnight services already operating to Hamburg and soon to Vienna. Railway operators across Europe have rediscovered sleeper trains as environmentally conscious travellers seek alternatives to flying.

By contrast, the changes within western Switzerland are limited. Orbe will finally be integrated into the Vaud regional rail network during 2027, while some suburban services around Geneva will gain additional carriages to ease crowding. Weekend night trains linking Bern and Geneva Airport, as well as routes from Fribourg, Sion and Biel/Bienne, will remain in operation provided demand stays strong.

Not all the news is good. Extensive construction works will continue to disrupt parts of the Swiss rail network throughout 2027. The Federal Office of Transport has opened a consultation on the proposed timetable until June 9th, with the final version to be published before the December timetable change. For passengers, Swiss punctuality may increasingly depend on patience.

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