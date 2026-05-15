Swiss prison population hits record high

Switzerland’s prison population has reached its highest level since records began in 1988, according to new figures from the Federal Statistical Office. Yet relative to the country’s growing population, the incarceration rate remains lower than it was a decade ago.

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At the end of January Swiss prisons held 7,119 inmates, the highest figure recorded since the survey began nearly four decades ago. The country’s 90 prisons had capacity for 7,373 inmates, leaving the system 97% full.

Most prisoners—63%—were serving sentences or subject to custodial measures. Another 31% were in pre-trial detention or being held for security reasons. The remaining 6% were imprisoned on other grounds.

Traffic offences dominate convictions

In 2025 Swiss courts recorded 111,692 criminal convictions involving adults. More than half concerned offences under road-traffic law.

Of the total, 38,406 convictions fell under the criminal code. Nearly half involved property crimes, followed by offences against life and bodily integrity at 12%. Sexual offences accounted for 3%.

The number of short unconditional prison sentences fell to what the statistics office described as a “historic low”. Such sentences are now at their lowest level since 2007, when monetary penalties were introduced as an alternative to short jail terms.

Since then, suspended monetary penalties have become Switzerland’s most common criminal sanction. Suspended sentences are revoked in only 7% of cases, according to the statistics office. In practice, however, they are almost always accompanied by a fine, which is never suspended.

Why inmate numbers are rising

Several factors are pushing prison numbers higher. One is demographics. Switzerland’s permanent resident population has risen sharply over the past two decades, contributing to a broader increase in crime without increasing the incarceration rate.

Another factor is criminal activity among people without legal residency status, particularly organised crime networks operating near the French border and in eastern Switzerland.

Officials also point to a growing number of offences committed by people in the asylum system, both during the asylum process and among rejected applicants who cannot be deported.

At the same time, Swiss criminal justice policy has become more focused on preventing reoffending and minimising risk. Since the 1990s that has translated into longer prison terms and more preventive detention measures for serious offenders.

Build more prisons—or jail fewer people?

The rise in inmate numbers is forcing Switzerland to confront a politically sensitive choice: expand prison capacity or reduce the prison population.

Around half of all prison admissions stem from unpaid fines or financial penalties converted into custodial sentences. Some experts argue that courts should make greater use of community service when offenders are unable to pay. Many of those affected are socially marginalised and live at subsistence level, making debt collection largely ineffective, one expert noted.

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