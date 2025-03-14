Swiss Rail’s project for direct trains to London

On 12 March 2025, Swiss Rail unveiled a project that includes a direct link to London, a service that could be operational from 2030.

Photo by Tiff Ng on Pexels.com

In a press release the company outlined plans for high-speed rail links between Switzerland and destinations abroad. Swiss Rail said it is considering buying as many as 40 high-speed trains that would go into service from 2030 and be used to connect with destinations in Italy, France and eventually other destinations such as Barcelona and London.

Swiss Rail has kicked off the process of obtaining quotes from train manufacturers and operating-lease providers – an operating lease requires the lessor to maintain the asset. The company is exploring how best to obtain trains and ensure their maintenance.

Talking to RTS, an expert at Swiss Rail said certain Swiss train stations would need to be adapted to accommodate the high-speed trains. Another possibility is to use stations on the edge of town as a stop gap while central city stations are adapted for the proposed trains.

The biggest challenge will be deciding the best route to take. Linking Switzerland to London could be done by passing through Brussels and Germany or even via a new stretch of track between Reims and Lille. Another option might be to run trains around Paris. Going into Paris and changing would be slow, adding as much as an hour and a half to the journey. However, the high-speed line via Charles-de-Gaulle Airport could be used to bypass the city, said an expert at Swiss Rail. From the airport trains could run south to Dijon and then on to Switzerland.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

