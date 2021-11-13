Trains running again between Lausanne and Geneva after 3-day outage

On Tuesday, trains services between Geneva and Lausanne were halted after the ground near part of the rail network collapsed in Tolochenaz near Morges.

Trains started operating between the two cities early on Friday morning after a 3-day hiatus. From 5 am on Friday trains started running but were required to slow to 20 km/h on the section of track where subsidence has occurred, reducing the speed and number of trains on the route. This has reduced the number of trains to four an hour instead of the six that normally run.

To avoid overcrowding Swiss Rail has asked travellers to avoid any unnecessary travel until next Tuesday.

60 workers working around the clock for two days were needed to reopen the route, reported RTS. The ground collapse is linked to a nearby building site. The company Energie 360° is digging tunnels under the track to create part of a thermal energy network.

So far around 30 tonnes of concrete have been injected into the ground to fill various cavities. If this doesn’t properly solve the problem two temporary bridges of around 20 metres, which have already been made, will be used to bridge the gap.

Swiss Rail said it expects services between the cities to be compromised for several more days. Trains may begin running at normal speeds again next Tuesday, however a full return to normal is not expected for at least two weeks, said the rail operator.

