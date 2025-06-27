Decline in faith and religious practice continues in Switzerland

Data published this week by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), show fewer people in Switzerland believe in God, and even fewer participate in organised religion. Secularisation continues to reshape Swiss society, with declining affiliation, attendance, and belief across all age groups—though religion still holds meaning in life’s more difficult moments.

The share of the population with no religious affiliation has climbed steadily over the past half-century, largely at the expense of the Protestant Reformed and Roman Catholic churches. Today, 36% of Swiss residents aged 15 and older identify with no religious community. Among those who have left, the main reasons cited are a lack or loss of faith, and—particularly among former Catholics—disagreement with the views of the institution.

Religious practice is also in retreat. In 2014, just under one-third of the population reported never attending a religious service or event in the previous year; by 2024, that share had risen to nearly half. Fewer people now report praying, reading sacred texts, or following spiritual content via media channels. One exception is the consumption of spiritual or religious reading material online, which has grown from 13% to 20% over the past decade.

Belief in a monotheistic god is also waning. In 2014, 46% of the population expressed belief in a single deity; by 2024, the figure had dropped to 38%. The sharpest fall occurred among those aged 65 and over, down 14 percentage points. Among the under-25s, however, levels of belief have remained relatively stable. Even among those who still identify with major Christian denominations, the share of people who either doubt or reject the existence of a god is rising—from 20% to 26% among Catholics, and from 23% to 32% among Protestants.

Yet for all this, religion and spirituality retain some influence. In times of illness or personal hardship, a majority—56% and 52% respectively—say they find such beliefs somewhat or very important. Nearly half of respondents say religion or spirituality shapes their views on the world, rising to 55% among those 65 and over. Some 45% of parents say their beliefs play a role in raising their children, and one in five cite spiritual considerations in their dietary choices. Across all categories, women are consistently more likely than men to assign importance to religion.

FSO article (in French)

