More non-religious than Catholics in Switzerland

The shift away from religion continues to accelerate in Switzerland. By 2022, those belonging to no faith (34%) outnumbered Catholics (32%), protestants (21%) and other faith groups (12%). The only groups growing are the non-religious, Muslims and other forms of Christianity, according to statistics published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Photo by Jean-Paul Wettstein on Pexels.com

The percentage of the population following no religion is highest in urban cantons. In Basel it is 56% and in Neuchâtel 53% of the population is non religious. At the other end of the spectrum sits the canton of Appenzell Innerhodden, where only 15% of the population has no religious affiliation.

Age appears to be a determining factor. Among those over 75 only 16% are non religious, compared to 42% of those aged 25 to 34. Men (36%) are also more likely to have left religion behind than women (31%).

The rise in the non religious percentage of the population has been significant. In 1970, only 1% claimed to be unreligious. Today the same figure is nearly 34%. In the most recent ten years the percentage has jumped dramatically from 21% to 34%.

More on this:

FSO data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

