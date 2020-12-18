Religion continues to decline in Switzerland

Statistics for 2019 show that 30% of Switzerland’s residents belong to no religion. As recently as 1960 the same figure was less than 1%.

© Andreykr | Dreamstime.com

The percentage believing in God in Switzerland continues to decline. Between 2014 and 2019, this percentage fell from 46% to 40% of the population.

Indoctrination of religious beliefs also appears to be in decline too. The percentage of children under 15 with no religious affiliation grew from 25% to 31% between 2014 and 2019.

Regions with the highest percentages of people of no religion were Basel City (49%), Neuchâtel (46%), Geneva (42%), Vaud (33%) and Solothurn (31%). Those with the least include Appenzell Innerrhoden (10%), Uri (10%), Jura (16%) and Obwalden (16%).

Many cantons collect church taxes from those declaring their faith. The canton of Vaud is one exception. In Vaud, all taxpayers fund religion whether they like it or not.

Foreigners (31%) are more likely than Swiss (24%) to have no religion. Foreigners from Oceania (71%), France (57%) and Germany (51%) are the most likely to not belong to a religion. People from subsaharan Africa (10%) and the Balkans (12%) are the least likely to be of no religion.

The religious groups most likely to experience discrimination are muslims (35%) and evangelicals (17%). The least discriminated against are protestants (5%). Following no religion is not enough to avoid discrimination. 7% of those of no religion experienced religious discrimination.

More on this:

Swiss Federal Statistical Office data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.