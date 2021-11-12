Older Swiss rush to get third Covid-19 vaccinations

Earlier this week, some of those queuing for third shots of Covid-19 vaccine in Zurich had to be sent home because stocks of vaccine had run out, reported 20 Minutes. Similar scenes were reported across Switzerland.

© Marina Demidiuk | Dreamstime.com

On 8 November 2021, the Swiss federal government launched a week-long vaccination push as new cases rose sharply. Until 14 November 2021, vaccinations are being made more widely available at mobile vaccination stations. There is no need to book appointments at these vaccination points. More information on the campaign can be found here.

To promote vaccination the campaign includes free music concerts, reflecting a key target audience of the campaign. However, anti-vaccination groups have thwarted some of these concerts by reserving many of the tickets with no intention of showing up, depriving the concerts of a substantial audience.

However, instead of the targeted young and undecided turning up to be vaccinated, older people have flocked to these mobile vaccination points in large numbers in numerous Swiss cities to get third shots. In Zurich, third shots were opened to everyone 65 and over on Monday. The queues were so long at Zurich train station vaccine supplies were exhausted. To control the situation the canton stopped accepting people seeking third booster shots on Wednesday. Instead people were asked to book appointments at vaccination centres, doctor’s surgeries and pharmacies. The situation has been similar across much of Switzerland.

People across the nation have rushed to sign up for Covid-19 vaccination booster shots. 17,000 in the canton of Aargau, 5,500 in Basel-City, 3,000 in Basel-Landschaft and 12,000 in Vaud have signed up for boosters. Some cantons have not yet started offering third shots, which were given a green light for those over 65 by Swissmedic, Switzerland’s drug approval agency, on 26 October 2021. People in Valais and Fribourg will need to wait until 15 and 17 November 2021 and the cantons of Jura and Neuchâtel have not yet announced start dates.

