New initiative launched to require votes before Switzerland accepts EU law

Currently, Switzerland is negotiating an update to its relationship with the EU. Some fear the new deal will include clauses that lead Switzerland to automatically adopt EU laws and to fall under the authority of the European Court of Justice, something the initiative organisers call passive EU membership.

Eu Swiss © Ruletkka | Dreamstime.com

Known as the Compass Initiative, the new initiative aims to increase the role of voters in developing and maintaining Switzerland’s relationship with the EU. The organisers argue that Switzerland is successful because of its system of direct democracy and independence. This must be preserved to ensure Switzerland remains competitive and free, they say. To do this they plan to change the constitution to require any EU laws only be adopted after a successful vote by the people.

Not everyone agrees with this analysis or the proposed fix. Some argue Switzerland’s success is driven by its strong relationship with the EU which allows it relatively unfettered access to the EU market. The EU is Switzerland’s largest trading partner, making up around 60% of total exports. Switzerland is also a large importer from the EU. Switzerland is the EU’s fourth-biggest trading partner after the United States, China, and the UK. In 2023, bilateral trade in goods reached €327 billion, accounting for 6.4% of the EU’s total trade in goods, according to the European Commission.

In debates, such as one this week on RTS, both sides tend to broadly agree on the value of EU trade. Where they most differ is on the extent each is prepared cede legal and political authority to the EU in the pursuit of deal. They both also tend to paint different pictures of what life would be like without a deal.

The initiative is backed by several Swiss billionaires and has more support in German-speaking Switzerland than the French-speaking region.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

