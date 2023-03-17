Sharp rise is serious road accidents in Switzerland

Last year, 241 people lost their lives in a traffic accident and 4,002 people were seriously injured in Switzerland, according to the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO).

The number of deaths was 20.5% higher than the year before and the number seriously injured was 55% higher than the previous 5-year average.

The marked increase in the number of fatalities and serious injuries in passenger car occupants runs counter to the long-term trend of declining accident figures, said FEDRO. The agency has planned a comprehensive analysis of accidents involving passenger cars in order to determine possible causes for this development.

At the same time the numbers reveal sharp rises is deaths among certain age groups: 20 more among those aged 55 to 64, 21 more among those aged 65 to 74 and 30 more among those over 75. By contrast the number among 18 to 24 year-olds fell by 21 between 2021 and 2022.

Speed declined as a cause of serious accidents, while the state of the driver was a rising factor. Speed was behind 23 fewer serious accidents in 2022 compared to 2021. While alcohol (+19), drugs (+21) and fatigue (+13) were behind more serious accidents.

