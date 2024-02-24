Swiss set to vote on a climate fund

This week, the Socialist and Green Parties submitted sufficient signatures to trigger a popular initiative, reported RTS.

Source: X (Twitter).

According to the organisers, nearly 130,000 signatures were submitted to the Federal Chancellery on Thursday. The initiative aims to create a climate fund that would help all levels of government to invest in actions to meet international climate agreements.

If the plan is accepted by a majority of voters, starting no more than three years after its acceptance the federal government would need to put 0.5% to 1.0% of annual GDP into the fund, a figure that could be between CHF 3.5 and 7 billion. Only if Switzerland reaches its climate goals could contributions to the fund be reduced.

The funds would be used to install more solar panels, promote building renovations, expand public transport and promote the preservation of habitats and biodiversity.

As with all iniatives, the government may come up with an acceptable alternative that leads to its withdrawal. Any eventual vote on the plan would not be expected to go to before voters before 2026.

This week, the Federal Council asked parliament to approve a plan to invest CHF 2 billion in measures to protect the environment.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

