Anti-noise vehicle radar test completed in Geneva

Vehicle noise is a problem in Switzerland. The authorities receive a numerous and growing number complaints, particularly in cities. Switzerland’s Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) placed noise detection radars in Geneva to quantify the problem. This week, they released the results, reported RTS.

Radars erected in a number of places in Geneva flashed between 100 and 200 noisy vehicles a day. The devices record licence plate numbers and the noise to ensure there are no errors. The Radars are in zones where the speed limit is between 30 km/h and 60 km/h. The noise threshold was set at 80 decibels. Overall, around 1 in every 200 vehicles was over this limit.

The vast majority of vehicles (70%) exceeding the 80 decibels were motorcycles. Cars (17%) and trucks (13%) were far less likely to be flashed for exceeding this noise limit.

The pilot test is the first step in a programme aimed at reducing vehicle noise. In the future, these radars may be used more generally. However, before this happens legislation defining a legal noise limit will need to be created. In addition, new laws will be required to allow the use of noise radars.

Data from the pilot show vehicle noise levels sometimes come close to those causing damage to hearing. The noisiest car recorded emitted 117 decibels and the noisiest motor cycle 110 decibels. Hearing damage can occur at 120 decibels. However, noise levels far lower than this can have a damaging impact on health. According to FOEN, the healthy limit is 82 decibels.

The federal government will now need to decide how to proceed.

RTS article (in French)

