Swiss government to take aim at drivers of noisy vehicles

This week, Switzerland’s upper house followed parliament in voting in favour more severe sanctions for drivers of noisy vehicles.

On 1 June 2021, the Council of States, Switzerland’s upper house voted 37 to 7 in support of stiffer penalties for driving a noisy vehicle or motorcycle.

The text demands measures against driving illegally modified vehicles. In addition, it demands easier ways to police law breakers, for example the installation of anti-noise radars.

Drivers breaking anti-noise rules should expect stiffer fines, the risk of losing their license and vehicle confiscation. Banning noisy vehicles from certain roads will also be considered.

The problem of noisy vehicles is well known, especially in towns and cities. It has worsened over time according to transport minister Simonetta Sommaruga.

A study published in 2018, estimates that 1.1 million people are affected by noise pollution every day in Switzerland. Road and vehicle related noise was the most common cause.

Curbing the behaviour of a small number of noisy vehicle owners could bring relief to a large number of people.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

