Switzerland set to introduce stiffer penalties for noisy drivers

In 2019, noise was estimated to cost Switzerland CHF 2.8 billion, most of which (67%) was attributed to health. Around 80% of this was related to road noise. The government would like to reduce the problem and the Federal Council requested a commission look into it this week, reported RTS.

Photo by Igor Costa on Pexels.com

The number of complaints related to excessive road noise has been rising in recent years, said the Federal Council. According to the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) more than 1 million people (12% of the population) are exposed to excessive road noise.

The Federal Council plan is aimed at simplifying and stiffening sanctions for those who modify vehicles or drive in ways that create extra noise. Current laws allow those who make unnecessary noise to be fined. However, the government wants to see the list of nuisance behaviour extended and to be applied around the clock rather than only at night.

Suggested sanctions for unnecessarily revving of engines could be as high as the loss of a driving licence for a month if the culprit is caught doing it several times.

Another possibility is a blanket ban on exhaust replacements or modifications. Vehicles with such modifications would be prohibited from entering Switzerland. And anyone caught with a modified exhaust could be required to submit to regular checks.

In addition, the federal government may consider providing cantons with funding to increase the amount of noise related checks and policing, which could include the installation of acoustic radars.

Targeting noisy motorcycles, which are often far noisier that cars, might also be valuable.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





