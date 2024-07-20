NATO to open an office in Geneva

NATO has signed an agreement with Switzerland to open an office in Geneva, reported RTS.

The new office will be similar to ones in New York and Vienna and is the fruit of discussions that began in 2022. NATO (The North Atlantic Treaty Organization) says it is opening the liaison office to facilitate exchanges with the United Nations, which has a significant presence in Geneva.

An agreement was signed in Bern on Monday as a final step towards setting up a NATO liaison office in Geneva.

David Sylvan, a specialist in international relations and NATO, told RTS that it’s one of many signs that NATO is now starting to refocus. And not just, as its name suggests, in the North Atlantic, but also in Africa and even Asia. A presence in Geneva would make its task easier, he said.

The new Geneva-based office does not change Switzerland’s relationship with NATO – Neutral Switzerland is not a NATO member. However, some have criticised the move. Elected officials from the Socialist Party and The Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) have been critical of the move. They argue that hosting a military organisation is at odds with Switzerland’s status as a neutral nation. The GSsA, an association against Switzerland having a military, argues hosting a military organisation is against its pacifist stance.

