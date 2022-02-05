Le News

Swiss to vote on compulsory vaccination

A referendum aimed at preventing the Swiss government from introducing compulsory vaccinations has collected more than the required 100,000 signatures to put the question to Swiss voters. In addition, the signatures have been verified by the authorities, according to 20 Minutes.

© Иван Масюк | Dreamstime.com

Vote organisers announced the collection of around 125,000 signatures. After official counting and verification the Chancellery reported that there were 125,015 valid signatures, clearing the way for a vote.

There is no compulsory Covid-19 vaccination programme in Switzerland. However, under Switzerland’s Epidemics Law, there is scope for the government to make vaccination compulsory for specific groups but not for the total population.

The organisers of the vote would like to rule out any scope the government may have to prevent individuals having the freedom to decide for themselves whether or not they will get vaccinated, including fines and social or professional restrictions related to choosing not to vaccinate.

Entitled “For freedom and physical integrity”, the initiative aims to ensure that no one be required to be vaccinated against their will. The initiative website argues that being allowed to refuse vaccination is a fundamental right and matter of belief. The website also makes claims about vaccines at odds with current scientific consensus.

