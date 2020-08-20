Anti-corona protest planned this month in Zurich

After protests in May 2020, an eclectic group of anti-corona protestors is planning to protest against vaccines, masks and other measures aimed at limiting the spread of the virus on 29 August 2020 in Zurich, according to the newspaper Le Matin.

In May 2020, several anti-corona protests took place across Switzerland. The police took action to control a group in front of the federal palace in Bern, where 200 to 300 people had gathered defying a ban on gatherings. Small protests also took place in Basel, Winterthur and Zurich.

This time, groups including Freie-Meinung (Free opinion), Bürger fur Bürger (Citizens for citizens), Stopp Impfpflicht (Stop compulsory vaccination) and Printemps2020 (Spring 2020), which demands an inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic, are joining forces under the slogan “Return to freedom” to protest in Zurich.

The movement calls for an eclectic mix of freedom from compulsory vaccinations and freedom from mask wearing and other measures imposed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, the movement appears to have links with a resistance movement in Germany known as Widerstand2020, according to Le Matin.

Printemps2020 has collected around 12,000 signatures supporting its cause. Stopp Impfpflicht, which would like all laws on vaccination put to a vote, says it has gathered 54,000 signatures for a petition against compulsory vaccinations.

Section 22 of an epidemic law accepted by 60% of Swiss voters in 2012 allows Swiss cantons to declare vaccinations compulsory for high risk groups and people engaged in certain activities if a serious danger can be established.

