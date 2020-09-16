Coronavirus: antimask protests in Geneva

On Saturday, around 1,000 people assembled at the Place des Nations across the road from the United Nations in Geneva to protest against masks and vaccinations.

Many of the protestors expressed opposition to rules requiring them to wear masks in certain situations, something viewed by some as an attack on civil liberties and individual rights.

Others expressed opposition to the future possibility of compulsory vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Some protestors also expressed the view that mainstream media, which appears to be any media that does not share their views, is engaged in a conspiracy with governments and certain corporate interests at the expense of personal rights and freedoms.

One person interviewed by RTS claimed masks were interfering with the immune system, another said they reduce the flow of oxygen, while others called for liberty to be restored. People connected to the nightclub sector were well represented among those interviewed by the broadcaster.

There were around 1,000 protestors covering most age groups, according to the news service ATS, reported Heidi news.

Similar anti mask anti vaccine protests have taken place recently in Zurich, Berlin, London and other parts of the world.

