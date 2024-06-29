Swiss Alpine motorway to reopen on 5 July 2024

After recent flooding took out a stretch of the road in the Misox region the A13 Alpine route connecting northern Switzerland to the south has been closed.

Washed out road – source: Graubünden cantonal police

On 27 June 2024, the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) said that it expects the damaged stretch of road to reopen as a single lane, reported SRF. Reconstruction of the washed-out section between Lostallo and Mesocco is progressing very well, according to FEDRO.

The original repair plan aimed to reopen the road on 10 July. The forecast has now been moved to 5 July.

However, a 120-metre-long crack in the ground has formed at the Mesocco South motorway junction and there is a risk that this crack could impede repair works.

There have been concerns that the road’s closure would lead to to increased traffic on the A2, which includes the Gotthard tunnel, and the Grand St. Bernard pass. Traffic on the A2 was 14% higher than normal on Thursday and 10% higher on the Grand St. Bernard pass.

