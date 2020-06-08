Coronavirus: Switzerland to reopen borders with EU, EFTA and UK on 15 June

Switzerland recently announced that it will lift existing entry restrictions with all EU and EFTA nations and the UK on 15 June 2020.

© Denis Linine | Dreamstime.com

In mid-May the Swiss government announced plans to fully reopen borders with France, Germany and Austria. On 2 June 2020, it decided to hold off on a full reopening of borders with Italy despite Italy’s decision to fully reopen its borders with Switzerland on 3 June 2020.

However, on 5 June 2020, Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter informed the Federal Council that the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) intends to lift the existing entry restrictions applicable with regard to all EU and EFTA states and the United Kingdom on 15 June 2020.

The number of new daily recorded cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection has declined significantly across much of Europe. On 7 June 2020, the 3-day moving average numbers of new daily cases in France (511), Germany (316), Austria (32), Italy (329) and the UK (1,511) were down substantially from a month ago. With the exception of the UK, the 3-day moving averages in these countries were back to where they were in early March before infection rates accelerated and before crowd bans and social distancing and hygiene recommendations had had a chance to slow the spread.

The 3-day moving average number of daily new cases on 7 June 2020 in Switzerland was 17.

In western Europe, the UK has the highest number of new daily cases. However, from 8 June 2020, the UK is enforcing a 14-day quarantine on those entering the country, including nearly all UK citizens and UK residents. Those breaking quarantine face fines of £1,000. The rule could act as a disincentive not only for international visitors but for British residents to go on international holidays.

