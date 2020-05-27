Coronavirus: Switzerland plans to lift all restrictions on Schengen movement

Switzerland’s Federal Council plans to lift all travel restrictions and re-establish free movement of persons across the Schengen area no later than 6 July 2020 and possibly as early as mid June, it announced today.

If the epidemiological evolution allows, restrictions on entering, working and living in Switzerland will be lifted for all Schengen states from mid-June and no later than 6 July, said the government.

The Schengen area, which consists of 26 states, includes 22 EU nations, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland.

Border controls with Germany, Austria and France will be lifted on 15 June, as previously announced, said the government in a press statement. The relevant ministries in Switzerland, Germany, France and Austria agreed at the beginning of May to lift all travel restrictions between their respective countries on 15 June if the pandemic situation permits. In light of the positive trend with respect to the virus in all four countries, the government has decided to move forward with this plan.

Italy recently declared it was lifting border checks with its neighbours from 3 June. Switzerland has informed Italy that it feels it is too early to lift border controls with Italy on that date and continues to discuss the situation with officials in Ticino and Italy.

In addition, from 8 June 2020, Swiss cantons will process applications for residence and cross-border commuter permits for workers from EU/EFTA member states and workers from third countries. Family reunification will also be possible again and students will be allowed to enter Switzerland to study, regardless of their nationality.

However, the government may require medical examinations at the border, including temperature tests and a health questionnaire for those arriving from countries considered high-risk. Quarantine may also be required.

