Italy set to reopen borders with Switzerland from 3 June 2020

Italy is preparing to reopen its borders with the rest of Europe, according to the newspaper La Repubblica.

© Ellesi | Dreamstime.com

A draft law on new rules was published on 15 May 2020 by the Italian Council of Ministers. It provides for the possibility of allowing entry to Italy from 3 June 2020 without requiring those arriving from certain countries to quarantine for 14 days. The countries include EU nations and Schengen members, including Switzerland and Monaco.

The decision was unilateral so it does not cover travellers entering Switzerland from Italy. In an interview on Swiss broadcaster SRF, Karin Keller-Sutter, Switzerland’s Minister of Justice and Police, said “Switzerland will decide independently whether it will also allow people from Italy to enter again at this time.”

She said: “It is also important to me that we consult closely with the Canton of Ticino on this issue, which was very badly affected by the pandemic.”

Norman Gobbi, a Ticino state councillor, told RSI television that he is concerned about possible consequences that an opening of the border could have on the epidemiological situation in the canton.

Later, cantonal doctor Giorgio Merlani told RSI, “The motivation from an economic point of view is clear, from a health one, especially seeing the epidemiological evolution in northern Italy, which is still uncertain, it seems a bit of a gamble. From a health perspective, it’s a surprising decision.”

