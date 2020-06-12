Coronavirus: Switzerland confirms lifting of COVID restrictions regarding all EU/EFTA states and UK

On 12 June 2020, Switzerland’s Federal Council approved an earlier plan by the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) to remove Schengen States from the list of high-risk countries, and reintroduce rights of free movement into Switzerland from 15 June 2020.

All restrictions imposed on persons entering Switzerland from the Schengen Area will be lifted from this date. This includes the ban on importing goods for private use that have been purchased on a shopping trip abroad. In addition, all the border crossings that are currently closed will be reopened.

In addition, full free movement of persons will be restored with all EU/EFTA states and with the United Kingdom on the same date.

The six non-Schengen nations of Bulgaria, Ireland, Croatia, Romania, Cyprus and the United Kingdom, will remain on the high-risk list after 15 June 2020, which means that restrictions will continue to apply to third country nationals wishing to enter Switzerland from these countries. However, persons with rights of free movement from these nations will be allowed to enter Switzerland again from 15 June 2020. This includes citizens of these six countries, their family members regardless of their nationality and third-country nationals who are posted to Switzerland for a maximum of 90 days in any year by a company based in these countries.

Several other Schengen states have already announced that they will reopen their borders on 15 June 2020.

Travel between Switzerland and the United Kingdom will remain subject to UK quarantine requirements. From 8 June 2020, the UK started enforcing a 14-day quarantine on those entering the country, including nearly all UK citizens and UK residents. Those breaking quarantine face fines of £1,000.

