Coronavirus: Switzerland sets date for fully reopened borders with Germany, Austria and France

On 13 May 2020, Karin Keller-Sutter, Switzerland’s ministerial head of police and justice, said Switzerland is aiming to fully reopen borders between Germany, Austria and France on 15 June 2020.

© Prosiaczeq | Dreamstime.com

After discussions with her counterparts in these three countries she said there was a common will to return to normal as quickly as possible including the freedom to travel, if epidemiological development allows it.

In addition, she said they would like to relax the entry restrictions for targeted groups, such as unmarried couples, much earlier.

Currently, movement into Switzerland is restricted. Only Swiss citizens, those with residence permits, cross-border workers, those transporting goods and those in transit are allowed to enter. People can enter for emergency reasons too. Similar restrictions apply to entering other countries from Switzerland.

Keller-Sutter stressed that the gradual relaxation of restrictions is a complex matter. Step-by-step loosening of entry restrictions requires close coordination with other countries, and Switzerland does not want one-sided openings.

Keller-Sutter she was pleased that she was able to communicate with counterparts from France, Germany and Austria on these common goals and hopes the epidemiological situation on 15 June will allow borders to reopen. Regarding Italy, she said her department was in contact with their counterparts there, however, the situation in Italy is still different to the situation in Germany, Austria and France. Freedom of travel is still severely restricted within Italy.

The Federal Council will make its final decision on lifting border restrictions on 27 May 2020, said the head of police and justice.

On 15 May 2020, the government announced changes to restrictions on unmarried couples.

More on this:

Government media release (in French)

