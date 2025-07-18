FILM: Geneva’s well-kept movie secret

18 July 2025.

Hello cinephiles!

It’s summer, “the living is easy”… and this week’s releases are typical for the season – a horror film and some kids’ animation – nothing to take seriously….

@ Cinétransat

So, let me let you in on a well-kept secret:

It’s the delightful outdoor CINETRANSAT at the Perle du Lac, each week through end of August, on the grass sloping down towards the lake. It’s on Thursday to Sunday nights, and it’s completely free, except if you wish to rent a “transat” (deckchair) for CHF 5 each. Peanuts! Check out their schedules and times on their site. Films are shown in their original language and most French films have English subtitles.

Here are my favorites for a fun night out under the stars…

This Saturday 19/7 – KARAOKE and Dance (you’re the film that night!)

Saturday 26/7 – PADDINGTON 2 – the delightfullest hoot!

Thursday 31/7 – THE HOLIDAY – romance with the gorgeous Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and funny Jack Black.

Friday 1/8 – MA VIE DE COURGETTE – inventive, award-winning animation

Friday 8/8 – LOST IN TRANSLATION – unforgettable

Saturday 9/8 – PULP FICTION – unforgettable Tarantino

Sunday 17/8 – AMELIE POULAIN – a tender classic

And/or, catch these worthwhile films before they’re gone off our screens – don’t miss them! (All reviewed here already)

ELIO

F1

JOHN and YOKO

MATERIALISTS

SINNERS

PARTHENOPE (at the Grütli)

LA VENUE DE L‘AVENIR

13 JOURS, 13 NUITS

KÖLN 75

LE REPONDEUR

