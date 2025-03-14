FILM: PARTHENOPE *** – the destruction beauty causes

14 March 2025.

PARTHENOPE *** (vo Italian)

You can’t get more Italian than a Paolo Sorrentino film – “Il Divo”, “La Grande Bellezza”, “Youth”. And his films are always present in competition at the Cannes film festival. Sorrentino loves his country and all its foibles, exposing them in films covering famous political figures and the highs and lows of society. He loves his hometown Napoli. And he loves the beautiful women of Italy.

The strange name of this film and the lovely young girl who bears it with such grace are connected by where it’s situated – Napoli, where else?

Parthenope (meaning “maiden-voiced”) was a siren in Greek mythology whose voice could enchant everyone. But as she could not manage to seduce Ulysses with her vocal powers, she drowned herself and her body was found later near the port of Naples, which also goes by her name. So that’s the historic connection, if you’re interested.

But back to the film which is mainly about the lovely Parthenope’s coming-of-age summer and the various people she meets and the adventures she has – all in the lazy, glowing light of the Neapolitan Bay. As always, there’s the feeling of a Fellini tale, full of rich, lavish decor, parties and curious characters, and even an important one in the intriguing persona of the famed American writer John Cheever, played by a very convincing Gary Oldman. Parthenope is absolutely enchanting and Cheever puts it perfectly, “Are you aware of the destruction your beauty causes…?”

Sorrentino even introduces a powerful Catholic figure and spins him into a bizarre character between a grotesque Mafia figure, a leader of the city’s church and an irresistible lover…but then this director is capable of anything and everything fascinating.

Sadly, the film loses its mood of enchantment as he substitutes Stefania Sandrelli as the older Parthenope, now an established professor. We’re simply longing for more of the hypnotism of youth personified so intoxicatingly by the young actress Celeste Dalla Porta…

BLACK BAG – not seen, yet

As I’ve had knee surgery and am missing quite a few of my press screenings, I have not seen this film. But with a cast including Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Pierce Brosnan, and directed by Steven Soderbergh, this slick marital spy thriller sounds like a good bet.

I’ll certainly run to see it when I am mobile!

Check out the trailer and make up your own mind….

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

