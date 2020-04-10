FILM: 12 outstanding classics

10 April 2020.
Dear frustrated cinephiles, would 12 classics satisfy you for the coming week? These are all outstanding films that will once again take you into another realm, whether musical, romantic, thriller or a boxing classic. Many of these can be found on YouTube or other sites (as I said, ask your kids).
More next week, as long as this quarantine lasts…
Do stay home, use those masks when you go out, and stay healthy.
ROCKY (1976)
THE ENGLISH PATIENT
LOST IN TRANSLATION
THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY
PLEIN SOLEIL (The French original of the above, 1960)
CENTRAL STATION (Brazil)
THE MOTORCYCLE DIARIES (Brazil)
CABARET
AMELIE POULAIN (France, 2001)
CHICAGO
TO BE OR NOT TO BE (1942)
KRAMER VS KRAMER
By Neptune
Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.
