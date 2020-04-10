FILM: 12 outstanding classics

10 April 2020.

Dear frustrated cinephiles, would 12 classics satisfy you for the coming week? These are all outstanding films that will once again take you into another realm, whether musical, romantic, thriller or a boxing classic. Many of these can be found on YouTube or other sites (as I said, ask your kids).

More next week, as long as this quarantine lasts…

Do stay home, use those masks when you go out, and stay healthy.

ROCKY (1976)

THE ENGLISH PATIENT

LOST IN TRANSLATION

THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY

PLEIN SOLEIL (The French original of the above, 1960)

CENTRAL STATION (Brazil)

THE MOTORCYCLE DIARIES (Brazil)

CABARET

AMELIE POULAIN (France, 2001)

CHICAGO

TO BE OR NOT TO BE (1942)

KRAMER VS KRAMER

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.