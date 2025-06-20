FILM: ELIO ***1/2 – Pixar never fails

20 June 2025.

ELIO ***1/2

It never fails. There is a look and feel to a Pixar animated film that is very special, even if it’s distributed by Disney which owns their name, but not their style. And that style is always very human and personal, along with a subliminal message from the heart.

This latest is about Elio, a boy who has lost his parents, is living with his authoritative aunt, but dreams constantly of outer space, and wants to be abducted by aliens from another world.

Shades of the 1997 film “Contact” with Jodie Foster; Spielberg’s 1977 “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and everyone’s favorite “E.T.” make this film exciting, touching and humorous. And above all, relevant to what we are witnessing in our world today, including a war-mongering, power-hungry leader.

But it’s little, brave Elio that pulls it all together with great brio, along with a tender vulnerability. Here’s a fine summer movie for kids from 5 to 95.

28 YEARS LATER

I have not seen this film as I do not appreciate horror films. View the trailer of this dark, violent film by Danny Boyle to decide for yourselves if you need to see it.

