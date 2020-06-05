FILM: Cinemas open up!

5 June 2020.

The cinemas are opening up! Slowly, but surely, this Saturday, June 6th.

We’re blessed to have had a careful, orderly and easy transition here in Switzerland for the Corona crisis. Let us hope we all remain well and healthy in these tentative conditions. Vive la Suisse!

Here are a sampling of the independent cinemas’ releases:

CINE 17

EMMA

This charming, light period piece based on Jane Austin’s 1815 novel of the same name is about a young aristocratic girl who meddles in the love interests of her family and friends.

UNTOUCHABLE, THE RISE AND FALL OF HARVEY WEINSTEIN

A meticulous documentary by Ursula MacFarlane on the scandalous Weinstein saga of his sexual aggressions towards women in the film industry.

ONWARDS

A Disney/Pixar animated production about two elf brothers who go looking for their father. Voiced by the likes of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Octavia Spencer.

THE EMPIRE

THE SHINING

Stanley Kubrick’s classic surrealistic horror film staged in an abandoned hotel, with a diabolical Jack Nicholson.

(Check out the Empire’s carpets – they are the exact copy of those in the Shining hotel! Really.)

THE REPORT

Adam Driver and Annette Bening in a journalistic look at the secret CIA dealings in torture on supposed terrorists in the 9/11 aftermath.

THE NORD-SUD

(Recently renovated, cozy neighbourhood cinema with good films which you can catch before they leave the circuit.)

DARK WATERS

By Todd Haynes, this thriller about dangerous secrets around a large corporation stars Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins.

WOMAN

Photographer and humanist Yann Arthus-Bertrand’s magnificent documentary on the pains and glories of womenhood around the world. Not to miss!

GRUTLI CINEMAS

Opening up only from June 10th, they will be having an exciting retrospective on the works of the great BILLY WILDER from June 10 to 30. These will include such gems as THE APARTMENT; SOME LIKE IT HOT; THE SEVEN YEAR ITCH or SUNSET BOULEVARD. Not to miss! Check the schedules on their site.

THE SCALA Cinemas are closed for renovation until autumn 2020. We will miss their excellent selection of independent films.

