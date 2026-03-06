FILM: THE BRIDE! *1/2 – just pretentious

6 March 2026

This is a week for two strange, disturbing films. Nothing to run to.

THE BRIDE! *1/2

Because of the illustrious names involved, critics are salivating over this film. As I was, until I saw it in IMAX at Balexert for the press screening. Here are the names: the talented Maggie Gyllenhaal as writer and director; Jessie Buckley (who’s been recently winning ALL the best actress awards for “Hamnet”) as the bride; Christian Bale as Frankenstein (although he’s really the monster/creature that Dr. Frankenstein created); brother Jake Gyllenhaal as a matinee idol (the film is set in the 1930s); Gyllenhaal’s husband, Peter Skarsgard, as a suspicious detective; Penelope Cruz (the only light in this whole mess) as his secretary; and Annette Bening as the doctor who brings the dead woman back to life to become Frank’s bride. Impressive lineup, but not for long…

For unfortunately, all these brilliant actors can’t make this shrill film into anything palatable. In fact, this dark, tortured tale about a wild woman obsessed by the ghost of Mary Shelley is just pretentious. Gyllenhaal throws in all sorts of literary names and events and mixes numerous styles such as punk, goth, mobsters, musical, feminism and finally Bonny and Clyde effects that turn into a vicious, almost amateurish mishmash. I was exhausted.

One cannot begin to compare this chaos to Guillermo del Toro’s 2025 grandiose “Frankenstein” which was both beautiful and very moving in its tragedy and turmoil.

PILLION ***

Now here is a film that is truly shocking, but very well done. My first reaction was, are there actually such things that I have never, ever known?! Should this be allowed for the general public? There are appalling sexual scenes that should set this film at minimum 18 years of age. They are part and parcel of this story of an innocent young man who is encouraged by his caring parents to go out and find a suitable fellow to date. Yes indeed, this is somewhere in working class London where he lives with his loving family.

Colin (Harry Melling) is a shy, skinny guy who somehow ends up with a really cool biker, played by Alexander Skarsgard, who looks like a glorious Nordic god. A completely consensual master and slave relationship develops between them in which Colin takes the role of pillion – the back seat of a motorcycle. He literally becomes a lackey to his revered master. And we’re introduced to the macho world of a close-knit biker community where many of the couples practice these acts of subjugation for both love and excitement, especially at a picnic that you will never forget. By the way, the bikers are not actors but the real members of their club.

Disturbing, painful, yet tender and strangely touching, the film is strongly written and directed by Harry Lighton, who has won a multitude of awards for this work. I repeat, there are scenes here that many people may never have known or imagined. Just keep your youngsters away!

HOPPERS (JUMPERS) **1/2

Pixar is back. They always come up with animated films for children that have heartfelt lessons of friendship and humanity, another kind of look at our world, and minimum violence. Amongst a list of almost 30 films, there was their first, emotional “Toy Story” series starting in 1995, the delightful “Finding Nemo”, “Cars”, “Ratatouille”, “Up” and “Soul”, which was a sophisticated look at black jazz. They are a legend of quality.

This one is somewhat in the same vein, telling of a feisty girl who battles for animal rights and the environment, facing up to a mayor who is intent on modernisation above all. It’s fun, has a big message, good for a family outing though it doesn’t have the same brilliance as Pixar’s usual lineup.

But they have more coming up, even a “Toy Story” sequel, so there’s hope.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.