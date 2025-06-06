FILM: ONE to ONE: JOHN & YOKO ***1/2

6 June 2025.

ONE to ONE: JOHN & YOKO ***1/2

Whether you’re a Beatles fan or not, this documentary by Kevin McDonald and Sam Rice-Edwards is a rare look into the time John Lennon and Yoko Ono moved to New York City in the early 70s, and is also an intriguing slice of history. With private conversations and never-before seen clips of their life together, it takes us full-throttle into the fervour of those years.

As in his beautiful song, “Imagine”, Lennon was not only a dreamer, but actually a militant revolutionary, as seen throughout this film. And he credits Yoko for opening his eyes and mind to a wider world which he hoped to influence. That’s why the FBI was on his tail from the time he entered the U.S. and as they settled into a bohemian lifestyle in a small flat in Greenwich Village.

There is an invigorating mix of music and activism, Vietnam, Nixon, and the influence of American television, as the film zeroes in on their electrifying One to One concert in Madison Square Garden. It catches the excitement Lennon felt at being set free in a new environment, and his passion for rousing the youth into fighting for a better world.

The amazing personal footage and sense of intimacy is probably from the fact that the film is partially sponsored by John and Yoko’s son, Sean Ono Lennon.

This is one not to miss!

LE RÉPONDEUR ***1/2 (vo French)

What an original, clever premise! The French often come up with brilliant ideas for their scenarios, which end up being copied and unfortunately distorted by Hollywood. One typical case was the moving and delightful “Intouchables”, about a paraplegic and his helper, starring François Cluzet and Omar Sy. The Hollywood version, with Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart, just didn’t get it right. One of many. Let’s see if they import and manage to mangle this one.

A well-known Parisian author (Denis Podalydès) is working on his latest book but cannot seem to concentrate on it as he is constantly being solicited on his cellphone by family, friends and the media. When he sees the performance of a black standup comedian (Salif Cisse) who is a great voice imitator, he has the crazy notion of asking him to become his replacement on his cellphone.

The rest is for you to discover in this refreshing tale of what happens when somebody else begins to answer and decide on many personal aspects of your life and relationships. The ins-and-outs of the scenario and dialogue take on a life of their own, and the ensuing results feel like a roller coaster of intriguing events. And the significance of cellphones in our lives is heightened by the psychological undercurrents.

Brilliantly conceived and directed by Fabienne Godet, this is a film to run to.

BALLERINA: From the World of John Wick –

As though the bloody and violent John Wick (Keanu Reeves) franchise wasn’t enough of a dangerous outrage, greedy Hollywood has decided to bring in a female copy. Unfortunately, the beautiful and talented Ana de Armas (as MM in the Netflix “Blonde”- brilliant performance, terrible biopic) has been convinced and recruited to do off with a multitude of bodies, in a supposed childhood revenge scenario. Do we really need such savage, useless obscenity?!

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

