FILM: MATERIALISTS *** – a woman torn between two suitors

MATERIALISTS ***

In our torn, sadly deranged world, it’s a pleasure to come upon quality entertainment such as this enticing romcom that is actually more a romantic drama than a comedy.

It has all the right ingredients – a story that will have you pondering your own feelings about love and commitment, plus an attractive cast in the beautifully maturing Dakota Johnson (at 35), a dashing Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans as the first love of her life. And, of course, a fine director in Celine Song, last of her excellent, Oscar-nominated “Past Lives”.

It’s actually a simple idea, often used, of a woman torn between two suitors. But as they say, “It ain’t what you do, it’s the way that you do it.”

Scriptwriter/director Song has captured the modern, classy Manhattan scene of the upscale dating world, with the elegant Johnson portraying one of the top matchmakers of a thriving dating agency.

Filmed in all the right places, with intelligent dialogue, and perfectly edited between scenes of her work atmosphere, a first encounter between her and a millionaire Prince Charming, and memories of her young love, Song gives us much food for thought in this attractive diversion. Plus, we don’t have to endure any torrid love scenes.

Do I dare say this has almost the same discreet charm as the classic 1940 “The Philadelphia Story”, starring the Katherine Hepburn/Cary Grant/Jimmy Stewart trio?

Or will I be tarred and feathered?! Check it out for yourselves….

JURASSIC WORLD – REBIRTH *1/2

You don’t really want a review of this umpteenth sequel of dinosaurs and the crazy people that chase them…. Especially as we have more dangerous species amongst our own various world leaders.

Just send your 12-year-olds – for the on-going, silly adventures.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

