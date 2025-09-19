FILM: DEAF (SORDA) – multi-awarded Spanish film

19 September 2025

Sorry cinephiles, this is not a great week for anglophones as the main releases are in Spanish, French and Japanese, and not necessarily chef-d’œuvres…

SORDA (DEAF) ***1/2 (vo Spanish)

This multi-awarded Spanish film by first time feature director Eva Libertad is an in-depth study of how it feels to be deaf. Well-written, directed and finely acted, it concerns a young couple deeply in love and expecting a baby. The wife is deaf (played by Miriam Garlo, who is deaf), while her husband (Alvaro Cervantes) can hear.

The problem arrives when the child is born with normal hearing and the mother realizes with time that it needs more than just her motherly love. The alienation and tragedy of the situation is described with a great deal of sensitivity, especially when the film turns as silent as the world has always been for the mother. It’s a powerful and necessary tool to show us the depth of the problem within this moving and courageous work.

That effect is further enhanced when one knows the director herself is deaf and is also the sister of her main actress, Miriam Garlo. As the French say, “bouleversant”….

If you’ve missed them – catch F1 and MATERIALISTS before they’re gone this week, and CAUGHT STEALING (ultra violent but a hoot!) and the final DOWNTON ABBEY.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

