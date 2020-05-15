FILM: 7 international classics!

15 May 2020.

Dear cinephiles, this week you are getting a list of some outstanding international classics.

Believe me, these gems are worth reading those bothersome but necessary subtitles.

BURNT BY THE SUN (Russian) One of Nikita Mikhalkov’s finest films, on the precarious Stalin years.

KOLYA (Czech) – An Oscar-winning, superb portrait of an abandoned child in Cold War Prague.

THE DISCREET CHARM OF THE BOURGEOISIE (French/Spanish) – Luis Buñuel’s surrealistic, ferociously dark comedy on society’s hypocrisies.

A SEPARATION (Iranian/Farsi) – Asghar Farhadi’s powerful, most award-winning film (Berlin, Oscar, Bafta, Cesar…) about relationships in two levels of society in Iran.

VOLVER and PAIN AND GLORY (Spanish) 2 of Pedro Almadovar’s most outstanding films – always personal, colorful, bombastic, surprising, as only he can do so well.

OF HORSES AND MEN (Icelandic) – A strange, cruel, sensual allegory of life in the cold north, as Icelandic film does so well.

YESTERDAY, TODAY AND TOMORROW (Italian) – Vittorio De Sica’s amusing, glorious masterpiece with the inimitable duo of Sophia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni at the height of their powers.

