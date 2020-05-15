Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / FILM: 7 international classics!

FILM: 7 international classics!

By Leave a Comment

15 May 2020.

Dear cinephiles, this week you are getting a list of some outstanding international classics. 

Believe me, these gems are worth reading those bothersome but necessary subtitles. 

BURNT BY THE SUN (Russian)  One of Nikita Mikhalkov’s finest films, on the precarious Stalin years.

KOLYA (Czech) – An Oscar-winning, superb portrait of an abandoned child in Cold War Prague. 

THE DISCREET CHARM OF THE BOURGEOISIE (French/Spanish) – Luis Buñuel’s surrealistic, ferociously dark comedy on society’s hypocrisies. 

A SEPARATION (Iranian/Farsi) – Asghar Farhadi’s powerful, most award-winning film (Berlin, Oscar, Bafta, Cesar…) about relationships in two levels of society in Iran. 

VOLVER and PAIN AND GLORY (Spanish)  2 of Pedro Almadovar’s most outstanding films – always personal, colorful, bombastic, surprising, as only he can do so well. 

OF HORSES AND MEN (Icelandic) – A strange, cruel, sensual allegory of life in the cold north, as Icelandic film does so well. 

YESTERDAY, TODAY AND TOMORROW (Italian) – Vittorio De Sica’s amusing, glorious masterpiece with the inimitable duo of Sophia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni at the height of their powers. 

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune
Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.