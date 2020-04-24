FILM: 10 more great classics

24 April 2020.
We’re still in lockdown as far as big-screen theatres are concerned. So here is another list of 10 excellent films from the past for you to view/download until life gets back to “normal”… Enjoy, and stay safe and healthy.
REMAINS OF THE DAY
FARGO
FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS
FORREST GUMP
MOONSTRUCK
MY COUSIN VINNY
ANNIE HALL
SOPHIE’S CHOICE
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
ERIN BROCKOVICH
Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars
By Neptune
Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.
