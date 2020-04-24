Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / FILM: 10 more great classics

FILM: 10 more great classics

By 1 Comment

24 April 2020.

We’re still in lockdown as far as big-screen theatres are concerned. So here is another list of 10 excellent films from the past for you to view/download until life gets back to “normal”… Enjoy, and stay safe and healthy.

REMAINS OF THE DAY

FARGO

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS

FORREST GUMP

MOONSTRUCK

MY COUSIN VINNY

ANNIE HALL

SOPHIE’S CHOICE

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

ERIN BROCKOVICH

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune
Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Comments

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.