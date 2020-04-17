FILM: More unforgettable classics

17 April 2020.

We all miss our freedom of movement, casual gatherings whenever, going to restaurants, touching people.

We miss being carefree about health. But maybe we’re also learning to appreciate other, quieter things in our lives. As someone said, “If you can’t go out, go in…”. When you’re under pressure, a great deal of creativity emerges…

And we can be thankful to be in such a civilized, well-ordered environment. Vive la Suisse!

But nevertheless, we cinephiles miss the dark theatres in our very cinema-friendly Geneva, with films from all over the world being shown on those BIG screens. The last great release, in February, which very few people saw, was the documentary WOMEN, by the renowned photographer and environmentalist, Yann Arthus-Bertrand. Try to find it online, though its beauty deserves the giant screen.

But we will be patient, hoping for open times, sooner than later.

In the meantime, here’s the fourth list of those unforgettable classics to watch at home:

ROMAN HOLIDAY

THE PIANO

HUGO CABRET

SABRINA (the one with Audrey)

SPLASH!

LA LA LAND

THE SHAPE OF WATER

BARRY LYNDON

PADDINGTON 2 (really!)

CARRINGTON

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland.

Neptune

