FILM: VITTORIO DESICA’s Italian classics

10 January 2020.

By Neptune.

THE VITTORIO DESICA RETROSPECTIVE at the GRUTLI

The best thing in town this week, other than the films I have previously reviewed, is the exceptional Italian retrospective continuing at the GRUTLI CINEMAS until 16 January 2020.

Some of the highlights of the great years of Italian cinema that remain are:

PAIN, AMOUR et FANTAISIE

From 1953 with Vittorio DeSica and an innocent, charming Gina Lollobrigida on 11 January at 19h

SCIUSCIA

DeSica’s 1946 Neorealistic venture into the tragedies of wayward youths. 12 January at 17h.

MARRIAGE ITALIAN STYLE

The delightful classic with Sophia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni.

13 January at 21h

MADAME DE…

An elegant tale of love, in French, by Max Ophuls with DeSica and Dannielle Darrieux. 14 January at 17h.

LA CIOCIARA (TWO WOMEN)

The tragic film that won Sophia Loren her first Oscar in 1960.

16 January at 17h.

BOMB, A LOVE STORY

Also at the GRUTLI, catch an excellent Iranian film the same evening (16 January) at 19.30.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.