Coronavirus: unmarried couples can cross between Austria, Germany and Switzerland

On 15 May 2020, the Swiss government announced that the borders between Switzerland, Germany and Austria are to open again for unmarried couples in long-term cross-border relationships from midnight.

© Lena Wurm | Dreamstime.com

These borders are also open for those wishing to visit relatives or attend important family events. Restrictions will also be lifted for people who own a property for personal use, tend allotments, or maintain agricultural or hunting land or woodland. People needing to take care of animals may also cross the border.

The easing of these restrictions will come into effect at midnight tonight. The border control authorities have been notified accordingly, said the government.

Until further notice, persons wishing to enter Austria to tend, maintain or use property must have a primary or secondary residence there. To enter Austria, property owners will still be required to produce a medical certificate, not more than four days old, stating that the holder has tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

Anyone wishing to make use of this exception must complete a self-declaration form and present it at the border. The form can be downloaded from the websites of the respective ministries and printed out. Property owners should offer additional proof in the form of land register certificate or a rental agreement.

Persons making false declarations or abusing the rules may be prosecuted under the law in the country concerned. All other travel restrictions remain in place for the time being. The public health requirements and recommendations valid in the relevant state will of course apply to those entering the country during their stay, said the press release.

