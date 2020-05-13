Switzerland reopens 15 more international borders

During the coronavirus lockdown, Switzerland closed many of its international border crossings. As schools and more businesses open, the government is reopening more border points.

Iryna Moroz | Dreamstime.com

From Monday 11 May 2020, the following additional border entry points into and out of Switzerland reopened:

Geneva: Certoux, Chancy I, Croix-de-Rozon, Landecy

Graubunden: Spiess

Jura: Fahy

Neuchâtel: Biaufond

Solothurn: Flüh

Ticino: Camedo, Ponte Faloppia, Pizzamiglio, Brusata

Valais: Morgins

Vaud: Crassier, L’Auberson

Opening times at these border point are limited. They’re typically open in the morning and late afternoon to early evening. For a full list of borders open to private traffic and their opening times click here.

The total number of fully or partially open borders is now around 90. A large number remain closed.

More on this:

Government press release (in French)

