Switzerland reopens 15 more international borders

During the coronavirus lockdown, Switzerland closed many of its international border crossings. As schools and more businesses open, the government is reopening more border points.
From Monday 11 May 2020, the following additional border entry points into and out of Switzerland reopened:
Geneva: Certoux, Chancy I, Croix-de-Rozon, Landecy
Graubunden: Spiess
Jura: Fahy
Neuchâtel: Biaufond
Solothurn: Flüh
Ticino: Camedo, Ponte Faloppia, Pizzamiglio, Brusata
Valais: Morgins
Vaud: Crassier, L’Auberson
Opening times at these border point are limited. They’re typically open in the morning and late afternoon to early evening. For a full list of borders open to private traffic and their opening times click here.
The total number of fully or partially open borders is now around 90. A large number remain closed.
