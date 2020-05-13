Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Business & Economy / Switzerland reopens 15 more international borders

Switzerland reopens 15 more international borders

By Leave a Comment

During the coronavirus lockdown, Switzerland closed many of its international border crossings. As schools and more businesses open, the government is reopening more border points.

 Iryna Moroz | Dreamstime.com

From Monday 11 May 2020, the following additional border entry points into and out of Switzerland reopened:

Geneva: Certoux, Chancy I, Croix-de-Rozon, Landecy
Graubunden: Spiess
Jura: Fahy
Neuchâtel: Biaufond
Solothurn: Flüh
Ticino: Camedo, Ponte Faloppia, Pizzamiglio, Brusata
Valais: Morgins
Vaud: Crassier, L’Auberson

Opening times at these border point are limited. They’re typically open in the morning and late afternoon to early evening. For a full list of borders open to private traffic and their opening times click here.

The total number of fully or partially open borders is now around 90. A large number remain closed.

More on this:
Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.