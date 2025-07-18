Switzerland’s highest campsite to close

The Arolla campsite, perched 1,950 metres above sea level in the Val d’Hérens in the canton of Valais, is to close permanently, the authorities announced on 13 July 2025. The site, which draws around 12,000 overnight stays each year, has been deemed unsafe after repeated mudslides and flooding.

© Camping Arolla

The decision, taken by the Valais government, overrides objections from the campsite’s operators, who had hoped to keep the site open during the summer while zoning maps were revised. The municipality of Evolène, which oversees the region where the campsite is located is now seeking an alternative location.

The campsite, a former alpine pasture at the southern high-altitude tip of the valley, has faced recurring natural hazards. A thunderstorm in 2018 forced the evacuation of the campsite when the Borgne River swelled and mud blocked access. After severe storms in 2024 weakened riverbanks, a new hazard assessment confirmed that safety could no longer be guaranteed. At this altitude, danger zones are expanding. The recent mudslide in Blatten is a stark reminder.

Campsite operators described the closure, delivered during peak tourist season, as a slap in the face. In a statement, the said they were currently in discussions for an alternative site in order to continue this summer season and would share updates as soon as they have any. In addition, they said the expect no compensation from the canton or from insurance in connection with the closure.

More on this:

Campsite statement (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.