Switzerland most expensive in EU comparison but third on average income

Switzerland might not lead Europe on average income, but it wins on cost, according to recent Eurostat data.

The nations leading on per capita income in 2020 were Luxembourg and Ireland. Average GDP per resident was 2.63 times the EU average in Luxembourg and 2.09 times in Ireland. Average residents of Switzerland, came in third with GDP per head of 1.60 times the EU average.

However, on costs, Switzerland takes the lead with prices 1.59 times the EU average in 2020. Luxembourg is the fourth most expensive (1.29 times the EU average) and Ireland seventh (1.20 times).

Switzerland stands out compared to its neighbours. Germany (1.11), France (1.09)and Austria (1,04), while above the EU average, are all cheaper than Switzerland. Italy (0.99) comes in a little below the EU average.

Areas where Switzerland is particularly expensive include education (2.75 times the EU average), health (2.27), housing and energy (2.06) and groceries (1.72). Grocery prices can be cut by shopping across the border. However, Switzerland’s high housing, energy, health and education costs are difficult to avoid.

The reasons behind Switzerland’s high prices are largely structural. There is little competition in some sectors and Switzerland has seen relatively little of the online disintermediation seen in European nations such as France, Germany and Italy. Another problem is high-priced wholesale contracts thrust upon Swiss retailers. Tariffs on imports of some food items such as meats hit Swiss pockets too. It is sometimes thought that high Swiss wages are behind Switzerland’s high prices. However, significantly high payroll taxes paid by employers in the surrounding nations often mean staff cost less in Switzerland than they do in these countries.

