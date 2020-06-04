Coronavirus: Switzerland holds off on open borders with Italy

Switzerland’s Federal Council announced on June 2 that it plans to maintain border restrictions with Italy until further notice as a reciprocal border arrangement with Italy would be premature.

© Alexirina27000 | Dreamstime.com

From 3 June 2020, Swiss residents will be able to travel to and return from Italy, but Italians or Italian residents will not be able to travel to and from Switzerland unless they are able to under current border restrictions, for example Italian-based cross-border workers working in Switzerland.

Switzerland’s borders were closed to most traffic on 13 March 2020 to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

The Swiss government plans to lift all travel restrictions with France, Germany and Austria on 15 June 2020 if the epidemiological situation continues to evolve positively.

Italy unilaterally decided to reopen its borders with Switzerland on 3 June 2020. However, Switzerland decided it was too early to loosen border controls with Italy. Switzerland continues to discuss changes to border restrictions with Italy and remains in close contact with the Italian authorities, according to a Swiss government statement.

More on this:

Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.