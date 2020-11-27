Non-essential shops to reopen in Geneva

Retailers in the canton of Geneva are allowed to reopen on Saturday 28 November 2020, announced the canton’s government this week.

© Tetiana Soares | Dreamstime.com

Non-essential businesses have been closed in Geneva since the beginning of November as part of a set of measure design to slow the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus introduced by the government.

The reopening applies to museums, exhibitions and libraries. Restaurants, cafes, cinemas and theatres must remain closed. Plans have been announced to allow restaurants to reopen on 10 December 2020.

Hairdressers and beauticians were allowed to reopen last Saturday.

In Geneva, daily new cases peaked at 1,366 on 30 October 2020. Since then the figure has trended down to around 200 a day – the 7-day average was 226 on 25 November 2020. The last time daily cases were at this level in Geneva was mid October. At that time Martin Ackermann, head of the Covid-19 scientific Task Force warned at a press conference that hospitals could become overloaded within weeks if measures to contain the spread were not taken.

On 24 November 2020, 445 were hospitalised in Geneva, of which 59 were in intensive care, said the government in a press release.

More on this:

Government press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

