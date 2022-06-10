SWISS cancels summer flights due to staff shortages

On 7 June 2022, Swiss International Air Lines announced that around 2% of passengers on scheduled flights to destinations in Germany, Poland, UK and Los Angeles would be affected.

A SWISS spokesperson said that bottlenecks at air control centres, ground and airport services in Europe and at SWISS were to blame. Personnel shortages at the airline are also reducing capacity.

SWISS said around 10,000 passengers would need to make other travel arrangements while around 20,000 others would be offered alternative flights. SWISS summer flights to Vienna will be operated by Austrian Airlines, a sister company of the German Lufthansa group, which owns SWISS.

The percentage of flights cancelled is less than 5% said a SWISS spokesperson. From Geneva the airline is cancelling 5 flights a week to London and from Zurich flights to Nuremberg will all be cancelled from July until October. In addition, flight numbers will be reduced to Gdansk, Dresden and Warsaw and there will be one less flight a week between Zurich and San Francisco, reported RTS.

It’s the second time in two months that SWISS has announced flight cancellations related to personnel shortages.

Company management has been criticised for being shortsighted when it laid off 550 staff last year. 550 represents around 6% of its workforce.

